LDH: Hospitalizations top 1,000; Over 15,000 new cases reported over the weekend

Since December 31, 2021, LDH reports 15,358 new cases reported to the state. This is out of 48,816 tests reported.

In addition, 1,014 people are hospitalized with Covid in Louisiana. That’s 252 more patients since Thursday. LDH shares 76% of those people are not fully vaccinated.

LDH would not normally be reporting data today but due to recent rapid increases amid the Omicron surge, LDH is issuing an update.

If you have questions about the vaccines you can call our hotline: 855-453-0774. If you are looking for a test site near you, call 211 or visit ldh.la.gov/Covidtesting