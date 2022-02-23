LDH Hosts Free Covid Vaccine and Testing Site in Houma

Local Shelter Offers Free Pet Service to Residents
February 23, 2022
Louisiana WIC Guidance on Infant Formula Recall
February 23, 2022

Looking for a Covid-19 vaccination site in Terrebonne Parish? The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting a free clinic at the Terrebonne Parish Public Health unit through Friday, Feb.25, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The free clinic will administer the following vaccinations:  Pfizer (ages 5 +), Johnson & Johnson (ages 18 +), Moderna (18 +), Tetanus (ages 18 +) Flu vaccine for ages 6 months and up, and Booster doses for those eligible. Covid testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

An incentive will be offered on Friday, Feb. 25,  to those receiving a first dose COVID vaccine.



Appointments are preferred, but walk-ups are welcome. To schedule an appointment, contact the Public Health Unit at (985) 857-3601

The Terrebonne Parish Public Health Unit is located at 600 Polk Street. Houma, LA.



