LDH Hosts Free Covid Vaccine and Testing Site in Houma

Looking for a Covid-19 vaccination site in Terrebonne Parish? The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting a free clinic at the Terrebonne Parish Public Health unit through Friday, Feb.25, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The free clinic will administer the following vaccinations: Pfizer (ages 5 +), Johnson & Johnson (ages 18 +), Moderna (18 +), Tetanus (ages 18 +) Flu vaccine for ages 6 months and up, and Booster doses for those eligible. Covid testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

An incentive will be offered on Friday, Feb. 25, to those receiving a first dose COVID vaccine.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ups are welcome. To schedule an appointment, contact the Public Health Unit at (985) 857-3601

The Terrebonne Parish Public Health Unit is located at 600 Polk Street. Houma, LA.