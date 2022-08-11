LDH issues public health notice following oil spill in Terrebonne Bay

On August 8, 2022, an oil spill occurred in Terrebonne Bay. People engaging in recreational activities in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area need to be aware of the oil spill and take the following precautions:

Do not go into areas restricted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Avoid entering areas where oil can be seen or smelled. If you see or smell oil, leave the area right away.

Do not fish in areas with visible oil sheens or slicks. The most prudent action is not to consume dead fish, fish with oily residue or a petroleum odor and fish harvested directly from the oil spill-affected waters.

Avoid direct skin contact with oil, oil-contaminated water (for example: swimming, skiing, recreational boating) and sediments (for example: hoisting your anchor). If you get oil on your skin, wash it off with soap and water.

Do not drive your vessel through slicks or sheens.

Young children, pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems, and individuals with underlying respiratory conditions should avoid the area.

Restrict pets from entering oil-contaminated areas.

Prevent heat stress: drink lots of water; wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing and a hat; and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Cleanup of the oil spill and environmental monitoring continue. If conditions change, the U.S. Coast Guard may adjust area access and announce other restrictions in the future.

Hilcorp has set up a claims number that anyone affected by the spill can call: 281-486-5511.