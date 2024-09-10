LDH: Nursing homes may increase bed capacity to admit nursing home evacuees during Tropical Storm Francine

Following the Louisiana Department of Health’s request, Governor Jeff Landry has issued an executive order that allows nursing homes throughout Louisiana to increase their bed capacity to accept residents who are being evacuated from a facility ahead of Tropical Storm Francine, pursuant to protocols issued by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The executive order Governor Landry issued temporarily suspends the requirements that limit the number of beds for nursing homes under each facility’s license. The order took effect on September 10 and is in effect until October 10.

Nursing homes in Louisiana are required to follow emergency plans filed with the Department of Health that include a plan to evacuate residents to a safe sheltering location that is approved by the Department ahead of storms. Nursing homes may move residents to an approved, unlicensed site or another licensed facility that is out of the storm’s path.

Many licensed facilities that receive residents will temporarily exceed the number of beds approved under the nursing home’s license with the Department’s Health Standards Section. During a declared emergency, the Governor can temporarily suspend regulations to allow those facilities to increase their capacity.

The Department of Health works closely with nursing homes throughout the year to review emergency plans and ensure facilities have adequately prepared to move residents ahead of storms if they decide to evacuate. The Department also works closely with facilities that may decide to shelter in place during the storm.

Louisiana residents whose loved ones reside in a nursing home are encouraged to keep in touch with the facility about their plans during Tropical Storm Francine and, if they can, to take their loved one with them during an evacuation.

Louisiana residents can get the latest information on Tropical Storm Francine at emergency.louisiana.gov.