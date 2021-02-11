LDH: over 2,000 new cases reported as hospitalizations continue to decline

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 417,415. That’s 2,739 more cases since yesterday. 361,038 are confirmed; 56,377 are probable.

The state is reporting 27 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,239 deaths. 8,617 are confirmed; 622 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/8/21 is 380,673, which is 17,216 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting, 8,795 cases. There are 6,820 confirmed and 1,975 probable. That’s 87 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 190 deaths; 178 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3 is 8.00%, down 13.98% from the week prior, which was 9.30%. Incidence is 374.05.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,125 cases. There are 7,333 confirmed and 1,792 probable. That’s 79 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 189 deaths; 174 are confirmed and 15 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan.28-Feb. 3 is 7.20%, down 32.08% from the week prior, which was 10.60%. Incidence is 284.63.

Statewide, there are 1,052 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 151 are on ventilators. That’s 24 less patients since yesterday, and the same number on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,630,184, which is 50,941 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,220,785 molecular tests and 409,399 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 104,469 tests in Lafourche (91,669 molecular and 12,800 antigen) and 102,464 tests in Terrebonne (93,398 molecular and 9,066 antigen). That’s 1,325 more tests in Lafourche and 1,607 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.