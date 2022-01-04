LDH: Over 9,000 new cases of Covid reported statewide

Since yesterday, 9,290 new cases have been reported to LDH.

Today LDH reports 1,106 COVID hospitalizations, the same as yesterday. 54 of those patients are on ventilators. 77% of those hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines.

Of these new cases reported to LDH since 12/30, 97.2% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.

LDH report 15 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since yesterday. Louisiana has reported 15,018 cumulative total deaths due to COVID-19.

Terrebonne Parish reported an additional 242 new cases since yesterday. That brings the total to 21,896.

Lafourche Parish has reported an additional 187 new cases since yesterday. That brings the total to 19,851.