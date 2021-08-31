LDH recommends pre-registering for DSNAP benefits

August 31, 2021
While DSNAP has not yet been approved for Hurricane Ida, you can pre-register now to get a head start on your application if DSNAP is approved for your parish.


 

Online Pre-Registration

The pre-registration is simple and can be done online through the CAFÉ customer portal. Pre-registration is only the first step; an application is also required.

 

  • Due to technology upgrades, even households who have pre-registered for DSNAP before must pre-register again. Doing so now also provides everyone an opportunity to ensure the household’s listed family members and contact information are up-to-date.

 

Why Pre-Register?


  • Pre-registration will speed up the application process that determines final eligibility after DSNAP is authorized.
  • You may not have access to necessary information following a disaster or evacuation.

 

Pre-Registration Does Not Guarantee Benefits

DSNAP is only administered after a federally-declared disaster and after the State of Louisiana receives approval from the United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services to activate DSNAP services. If a DSNAP is authorized, eligibility for benefits will be based on the applicant’s household income, resources and disaster-related expenses.

 

SNAP Recipients Not Eligible for DSNAP



If SNAP clients are eligible for additional benefits in the event of a disaster, those benefits would either be loaded onto their EBT cards automatically or the SNAP recipients would have to submit a form through a process other than the DSNAP.

Visit http://dcfs.la.gov/preregister for more information.



Mary Ditch
