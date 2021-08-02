LDH reports 11,109 new Covid cases over the weekend

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 552,787. That’s 11,109 new cases reported since Friday.

The state also reported 27 new deaths, bring the total to 11,026.

LDH shared those not fully vaccinated account for:

• 90% of cases from 7/15-7/21

• 85% of deaths from 7/15-7/21

• 90% of current Covid hospitalizations

Hospitalizations are still on the rise statewide, with 1,984 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, 244 more than Friday. 213 of those patients are on ventilators, 46 more than Friday.

In Region 3, there are 147 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 22 more than Friday. Region 3 has 17 Covid patients on ventilators, which is 3 more than Friday.

Lafourche is reporting 12,499 total cases, 267 more than Friday. They are reporting 209 total deaths, same as last week. (190 are confirmed, 19 are probable.)

Terrebonne is reporting 13,134 total cases, 468 more than Friday. They are reporting 234 total deaths, 1 more than last week. (210 are confirmed, 24 are probable.)

Confirmed deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the confirmed case definition as described above OR death in an individual that meets the case definition for MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children).

Probable deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the probable case definition as described above OR a death in an individual that meets vital records criteria with no COVID-19 laboratory testing available.

Percent positivity rates for our area, updated on Wednesdays, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/15 – 7/21 is now at 17.6%, up 43.09% from the week prior, which was 12.3%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/15 – 7/21 is now at 14.6%, up 17.74% from the week prior, which was 12.4%.

Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 33.13% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 32.6% last week. Terrebonne parish is reporting 29.86% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 29.44% last week.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.