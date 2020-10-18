LDH reports 1,125 new cases in the weekend’s two day total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 175,781. That’s 1,125 more cases since Friday.

The state is reporting 23 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,550 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/12/20 is 161,792. That’s 3,919 new presumed recovered since 9/28/20. The state is reporting 200 probable deaths and 3,088 probable cases as of 10/14/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,831 cases, 21 more than Friday. They are reporting 125 deaths, 1 more than Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 is 3.5%, down 18.6% from the week prior, which was 4.3%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,802 cases, 23 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 123 deaths, 1 more than Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 is 2.5%, down 16.7% from the week prior, which was 3.0%.

Statewide, there are 550 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 60 are on ventilators. That’s 7 less patients than Friday and the same number of patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,589,510, which is 26,946 more tests than Friday.