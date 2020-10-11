LDH reports 1,168 new cases over the weekend

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 172,059. That’s 1,168 more cases since Friday.

The state is reporting 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,462 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/5/20 is 157,873. That’s 3,710 new presumed recovered since 9/28/20. The state is reporting 193 probable deaths and 2,528 probable cases as of 10/7/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,767 cases, 17 more than Friday. They are reporting 124 deaths, same as Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24-30 is 4.4%, down 22.8% from the week prior, which was 5.7%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,728 cases, 12 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 119 deaths, the same as Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24-30 is 3.1%, up 19.2% from the week prior, which was 2.6%.

Statewide, there are 563 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 71 are on ventilators. That’s 19 less patients than yesterday and 7 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,486,340, which is 38,781 more tests than yesterday.