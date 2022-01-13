LDH reports 14,932 new Covid cases; hospitalizations top 2,000

Since yesterday, 14,932 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. That number is out of 69,329 tests.
Since 1/11, 2,384 cases of reinfection have been reported to the state. 35,819 total cases of reinfection have been reported to the state since the pandemic started. Reinfections are not included in case counts.
This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (24%), ages 18-29 (17%), and ages 30-39 (15%).
Today LDH reports 2,081 COVID hospitalizations, 82 more than yesterday. 129 of those patients are on ventilators, 18 more than yesterday. 75% of those hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since January 2021.
Of these new cases reported since 1/12, 97.4% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.
LDH reports 11 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since yesterday. Louisiana has reported 15,127 cumulative total deaths due to COVID-19.
LDH is not updating parish and regional case data on 1/13/2022. Parish and regional case data will be updated as soon as possible.