LDH reports 14,932 new Covid cases; hospitalizations top 2,000

Since yesterday, 14,932 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. That number is out of 69,329 tests.

Since 1/11, 2,384 cases of reinfection have been reported to the state. 35,819 total cases of reinfection have been reported to the state since the pandemic started. Reinfections are not included in case counts.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (24%), ages 18-29 (17%), and ages 30-39 (15%).

Today LDH reports 2,081 COVID hospitalizations, 82 more than yesterday. 129 of those patients are on ventilators, 18 more than yesterday. 75% of those hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since January 2021.