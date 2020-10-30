LDH reports 434 new cases; hospital data unavailable due to Zeta

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 182,270. That’s 434 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,705 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/26/20 is 168,634. That’s 3,352 new presumed recovered since last week. The state is reporting 214 probable deaths and 4,379 probable cases as of 10/28/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,907 cases, 2 less than yesterday. They are reporting 131 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15-21 is 4%, down 24.53% from the week prior, which was 5.3%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,880 cases, 10 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 125 deaths, the same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15-21 is 3.10%, down 20.51% from the week prior, which was 3.9%. Total recovered is 3,509.

Due to hospital reporting delays associated with Hurricane Zeta, LDH is not reporting hospital related data today. As of yesterday, there were 612 COVID-19 patients in hospitals and 79 on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 2,759,292, which is 11,874 more tests than yesterday.