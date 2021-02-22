LDH reports 468 new cases statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 424,644. That’s 468 more cases since yesterday. 366,302 cases are confirmed; 58,342 are probable.

The state is reporting 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,477 deaths. 8,808 are confirmed; 669 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/15/21 is 396,834, which is 16,161 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 8,996 cases. There are 6,941 confirmed and 2,055 probable. That’s 11 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 195 deaths; 183 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4-10 is 5.8%, down 28.4% from the week prior, which was 8.1%. Incidence is 208.94.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,356 cases. There are 7,501 confirmed and 1,855 probable. That’s 19 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 192 deaths; 176 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4-10 is 6.2%, down 12.68% from the week prior, which was 7.1%. Incidence is 223.38.

Statewide, there are 740 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 113 are on ventilators. That’s 16 less patients since yesterday, and 7 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,795,188, which is 7,579 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,365,601 molecular tests and 429,587 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 108,384 tests in Lafourche (94,699 molecular and 13,685 antigen) and 105,988 tests in Terrebonne (96,453 molecular and 9,535 antigen). That’s 152 more tests in Lafourche and 222 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.