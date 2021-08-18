LDH reports 6,606 new cases today; Percent positivity up in Lafourche, down in Terrebonne

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 638,443. That’s 6,606 new cases reported since yesterday.

The state also reported 87 new deaths, bringing the total to 11,793.

LDH shared those not fully vaccinated account for:

• 89% of cases from 7/29 – 8/4

• 83% of deaths from 7/29 – 8/4

• 91% of current Covid hospitalizations

Hospitalizations are continuing to rise statewide, with 3,022 Covid patients in the hospital as of yesterday, 10 more than yesterday. 448 of those patients are on ventilators, 7 more than yesterday.

This is the highest number of Covid hospitalizations to date.

Lafourche is reporting 15,186 total cases, 188 more than yesterday. They are reporting 241 total deaths, 4 more than yesterday. (208 are confirmed, 33 are probable.)*

Terrebonne is reporting 16,058 total cases, 167 more than yesterday. They are reporting 256 total deaths, 3 more than yesterday. (227 are confirmed, 29 are probable.)*

In Region 3, there are 199 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 7 more than yesterday. Region 3 has 24 Covid patients on ventilators, which is the same as yesterday.

Percent positivity** rates for our area, updated on Wednesdays, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 8/5 – 8/11 is now at 18.00%, increased 2.86% from the week prior, which was 17.50%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 8/5 – 8/11 is now at 16.90%, decreased 12.44% from the week prior, which was 19.30%.

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 34.89% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 34.06% on Wednesday. Terrebonne parish is reporting 31.25% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 30.63% on Wednesday.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.

*Confirmed deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the confirmed case definition as described above OR death in an individual that meets the case definition for MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children).

*Probable deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the probable case definition as described above OR a death in an individual that meets vital records criteria with no COVID-19 laboratory testing available.

**Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).