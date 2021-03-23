LDH reports 709 cases in Tuesday’s totals

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 441,771. That’s 709 more cases since yesterday. 378,011 cases are confirmed; 63,760 are probable.

The state is reporting 7 new deaths, bringing the total to 10,037 deaths. 9,231 are confirmed; 806 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/15/21 is 426,243, which is 5,784 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,331 cases. There are 7,117 confirmed and 2,214 probable. That’s 18 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar.4-Mar. 10 is 1.90%, down 38.71% from the week prior, which was 3.10%. Incidence is 65.23.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,801 cases. There are 7,774 confirmed and 2,027 probable. That’s 1 more case since yesterday. They are reporting 215 deaths; 198 are confirmed and 17 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar. 4-Mar. 10 is 3.60%, up 16.13% from the week prior, which was 3.10%. Incidence is 83.77.

Statewide, there are 404 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 74 are on ventilators. That’s 1 more patients since yesterday, and 3 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,384,068, which is 21,235 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,874,441 molecular tests and 509,627 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 118,289 tests in Lafourche (101,669 molecular and 16,620 antigen) and 116,635 tests in Terrebonne (104,994 molecular and 11,641 antigen). That’s 459 more tests in Lafourche and 307 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.