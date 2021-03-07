LDH reports 750 new cases in two-day total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 433,785. That’s 750 more cases since Friday’s report. 372,514 cases are confirmed; 61,271 are probable.

The state is reporting 32 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,748 deaths. 9,033 are confirmed; 715 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/1/21 is 415,954, which is 7,491 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,215 cases. There are 7,055 confirmed and 2,160 probable. That’s 12 new cases since Friday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18-24 is 3.00%, down 31.82% from the week prior, which was 4.40%. Incidence is 124.34.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,637 cases. There are 7,664 confirmed and 1,973 probable. That’s 21 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 206 deaths; 190 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18-24 is 4.20%, down 36.36% from the week prior, which was 6.60%. Incidence is 146.82.

Statewide, there are 532 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 75 are on ventilators. That’s 6 less patients since Friday’s report, and 2 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,104,160, which is 24,571 more tests than Friday’s report. There are 5,634,193 molecular tests and 469,967 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 113,231 tests in Lafourche (98,018 molecular and 15,213 antigen) and 111,429 tests in Terrebonne (100,737 molecular and 10,692 antigen). That’s 331 more tests in Lafourche and 361 more in Terrebonne since Friday.