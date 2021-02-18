LDH reports 832 new cases; hospitalizations continue to decline

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 421,846. That’s 832 more cases since yesterday. 364,535 cases are confirmed; 57,311 are probable.

The state is reporting 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,406 deaths. 8,753 are confirmed; 653 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/15/21 is 396,834, which is 16,161 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 8,915 cases. There are 6,890 confirmed and 2,025 probable. That’s 9 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 193 deaths; 181 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4-10 is 5.8%, down 28.4% from the week prior, which was 8.1%. Incidence is 208.94.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,268 cases. There are 7,437 confirmed and 1,831 probable. That’s 9 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 192 deaths; 176 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4-10 is 6.2%, down 12.68% from the week prior, which was 7.1%. Incidence is 223.38.

Statewide, there are 823 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 128 are on ventilators. That’s 26 less patients since yesterday, and 2 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,742,470, which is 14,338 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,320,958 molecular tests and 421,512 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 106,854 tests in Lafourche (93,510 molecular and 13,344 antigen) and 104,143 tests in Terrebonne (94,783 molecular and 9,360 antigen). That’s 528 more tests in Lafourche and 293 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.