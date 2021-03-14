LDH reports 945 new cases in two-day totals

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 437,393. That’s 945 more cases since Friday. 375,123 cases are confirmed; 62,270 are probable.

The state is reporting 23 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,884 deaths. 9,134 are confirmed; 750 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/8/21 is 420,459, which is 4,505 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,279 cases. There are 7,083 confirmed and 2,196 probable. That’s 9 new cases since Friday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3 is 3.20%, up 6.67% from the week prior, which was 3.20%. Incidence is 123.32.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,727 cases. There are 7,727 confirmed and 2,000 probable. That’s 12 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 210 deaths; 194 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3 is 3.10%, down 26.19% from the week prior, which was 4.20%. Incidence is 147.72.

Statewide, there are 457 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 68 are on ventilators. That’s 21 less patients since Friday, and 5 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,241,893, which is 35,848 more tests than Friday. There are 5,754,489 molecular tests and 487,404 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 115,753 tests in Lafourche (99,871 molecular and 15,882 antigen) and 114,126 tests in Terrebonne (103,008 molecular and 11,118 antigen). That’s 497 more tests in Lafourche and 507 more in Terrebonne since Friday.