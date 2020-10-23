LDH reports around 700 new cases for the third day

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 178,870. That’s 696 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 21 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,614 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/19/20 is 165,282. That’s 3,490 new presumed recovered since last week. The state is reporting 206 probable deaths and 3,733 probable cases as of 10/21/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,871 cases, 9 more than yesterday. They are reporting 128 deaths, 2 more since Monday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8-14 is 5.1%, up 45.71% from the week prior, which was 3.5%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,855 cases, 14 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 123 deaths, same as last weekend. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8-14 is 4%, up 60% from the week prior, which was 2.5%. Total recovered is 3,509.

Statewide, there are 620 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 65 are on ventilators. That’s 22 more patients than yesterday and 1 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,667,505, which is 20,078 more tests than yesterday.