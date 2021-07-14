LDH reports highest single-day increase since February

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 492,840. That’s 1,936 more cases since yesterday, the the largest single-day increase since early February 2021.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with 468 Covid patients in the hospital as of today. 40 of those patients are on ventilators. Here in Region 3, hospitalizations have almost quadrupled since July 1, growing from 11 to 43 patients.

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/1 – 7/7 is now at 8.5%, up 34.92% from the week prior, which was 6.3%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/1 – 7/7 is now at 9.7%, up 42.65% from the week prior, which was 6.8%.

Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).

(all information provided by Louisiana Dept. of Health dashboard, found here: https://ladhh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/4ecc2bfa2fa54b6eb5c0eccda972d203 )