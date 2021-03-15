LDH reports less than 200 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 437,565. That’s 171 more cases since yesterday. 375,261 cases are confirmed; 62,304 are probable.

The state is reporting 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,903 deaths. 9,148 are confirmed; 755 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/8/21 is 420,459, which is 4,505 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,275 cases. There are 7,078 confirmed and 2,197 probable. That’s 4 less cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3 is 3.20%, up 6.67% from the week prior, which was 3.20%. Incidence is 123.32.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,733 cases. There are 7,734 confirmed and 1,999 probable. That’s 6 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 211 deaths; 194 are confirmed and 17 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3 is 3.10%, down 26.19% from the week prior, which was 4.20%. Incidence is 147.72.

Statewide, there are 455 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 66 are on ventilators. That’s 2 less patients since yesterday, and 2 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,247,441, which is 5,548 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,759,496 molecular tests and 487,945 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 115,813 tests in Lafourche (99,931 molecular and 15,882 antigen) and 114,205 tests in Terrebonne (103,082 molecular and 11,123 antigen). That’s 60 more tests in Lafourche and 79 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.