LDH reports new single-day record of 17,592 Covid cases; hospitalizations near 2,000

Since yesterday, 17,592 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. That number is out of 84,376 tests. This total breaks the single-day pandemic record of 14,802 set 1/7/22.

Since 1/11, 2,384 cases of reinfection have been reported to the state. 35,819 total cases of reinfection have been reported to the state since the pandemic started. Reinfections are not included in case counts.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (20%), ages 18-29 (20%), and ages 30-39 (17%).

Today LDH reports 1,999 COVID hospitalizations, 94 more than yesterday. 111 of those patients are on ventilators, 13 more than yesterday. 77% of those hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines.