LDH reports only one-day totals for the weekend; Over 2,000 new cases, but hospitalizations decline

LDH is reporting one-day totals for cases and tests due to a server issue.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 411,812. That’s 2,003 more cases since Friday. 356,852 are confirmed; 54,960 are probable.

The state is reporting 43 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,119 deaths. 8,522 are confirmed; 597 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/1/21 is 363,457, which is 19,136 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting, 8,611 cases. There are 6,710 confirmed and 1,901 probable. That’s 57 new cases since Friday. They are reporting 187 deaths; 175 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan. 21-Jan. 27 is 9.30%, down 8.82% from the week prior, which was 10.20%. Incidence is 468.84.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 8,955 cases. There are 7,232 confirmed and 1,723 probable. That’s 61 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 186 deaths; 172 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan.21-Jan. 27 is 10.60%, up 0.95% from the week prior, which was 10.50%. Incidence is 453.97.

Statewide, there are 1,166 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 143 are on ventilators. That’s 109 less patients since Friday, and 24 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,512,453, which is 20,263 more tests than Friday. There are 5,119,879 molecular tests and 392,574 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 101,424 tests in Lafourche (89,360 molecular and 12,064 antigen) and 99,589 tests in Terrebonne (90,902 molecular and 8,687 antigen). That’s 607 more tests in Lafourche and 530 more in Terrebonne since Friday.