LDH reports over 100 new Covid deaths

Since yesterday, 9,104 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. This is out of 39,000 tests that have been reported to the state. Of new COVID cases, 1,041 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases. Parish and regional level COVID case data are not impacted at this time.

Today LDH reports 2,184 COVID hospitalizations, 57 more than yesterday. 162 of those patients are on ventilators, 16 more than yesterday.

LDH reports 102 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since yesterday. Louisiana has reported 15,476 cumulative deaths due to COVID-19.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (19%), ages 18-29 (17%), and ages 30-39 (16%).

Of new cases reported since 1/24, 98.7% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.

Terrebonne Parish reported an additional 1,493 new cases since yesterday. That brings the total to 28,228. The percent positivity rate was reported at 29.20% for the period from 1/6 – 1/12.

Lafourche Parish reported an additional 1,307 new cases since yesterday. That brings the total to 25,426. The percent positivity was reported at 30.20% for the period from 1/6 – 1/12.