LDH reports over 2,000 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 191,889. That’s 2,173 more cases since Tuesday (two-day total).

 

The state is reporting 34 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,863 deaths.



 

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/9/20 is 176,107. The state is reporting 234 probable deaths and 6,642 probable cases as of 11/12/2020.

 

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,015 cases. They are reporting 131 deaths. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 is 2.7%, down 22.9% from the week prior, which was 3.5%.

 

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,001 cases. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 126 deaths. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 is 2.3%, down 8% from the week prior, which was 2.5%. Total recovered is 3,677.



 

Statewide, there are 676 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 59 are on ventilators.

 

The total of tests reported today is 2,951,846, which is 31,943 more tests than yesterday.

