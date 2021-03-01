LDH reports over 400 new cases in Monday totals

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 430,504. That’s 408 more cases since yesterday. 370,247 cases are confirmed; 60,257 are probable.

The state is reporting 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,628 deaths. 8,941 are confirmed; 687 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/22/21 is 408,463, which is 11,629 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,128 cases. There are 6,995 confirmed and 2,133 probable. That’s 4 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 is 4.40%, down 25.42% from the week prior, which was 5.90%. Incidence is 135.56.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,549 cases. There are 7,611 confirmed and 1,938 probable. That’s 10 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 202 deaths; 186 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 is 6.60%, up 8.20% from the week prior, which was 6.10%. Incidence is 129.71.

Statewide, there are 629 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 91 are on ventilators. That’s 1 less patient since yesterday, and the same number on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,978,809, which is 9,531 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,525,247 molecular tests and 453,562 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 111,267 tests in Lafourche (96,670 molecular and 14,597 antigen) and 109,235 tests in Terrebonne (99,010 molecular and 10,225 antigen). That’s 155 more tests in Lafourche and 245 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.