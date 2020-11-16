LDH reports over 500 new Covid cases; hospitalizations climb above 800

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 205,059. That’s 547 more cases since yesterday. 197,467 are confirmed; 7,592 are probable.

The state is reporting 7 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,139 deaths. 5,902 are confirmed; 237 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/9/20 is 176,107.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,294 cases. There are 4,084 confirmed and 210 probable. They are reporting 135 deaths; 131 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 is 2.7%, down 22.9% from the week prior, which was 3.5%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,172 cases. There are 4,074 confirmed and 98 probable. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 132 deaths; 128 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 is 2.3%, down 8% from the week prior, which was 2.5%. Total recovered is 3,677.

Statewide, there are 818 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 81 are on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 3,100,477, which is 7,750 more tests than yesterday. There are 3,029,644 molecular tests and 70,833 antigen tests.