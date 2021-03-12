LDH reports over 500 new cases in Friday totals

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 436,482. That’s 528 more cases since yesterday. 374,421 cases are confirmed; 62,061 are probable.

The state is reporting 33 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,861 deaths. 9,122 are confirmed; 739 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/8/21 is 420,459, which is 4,505 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,270 cases. There are 7,076 confirmed and 2,194 probable. That’s 4 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3 is 3.20%, up 6.67% from the week prior, which was 3.20%. Incidence is 123.32.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,715 cases. There are 7,719 confirmed and 1,996 probable. That’s 5 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 210 deaths; 194 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3 is 3.10%, down 26.19% from the week prior, which was 4.20%. Incidence is 147.72.

Statewide, there are 478 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 63 are on ventilators. That’s 36 less patients since yesterday, and 1 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,206,045, which is 26,858 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,722,572 molecular tests and 483,473 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 115,256 tests in Lafourche (99,457 molecular and 15,799 antigen) and 113,619 tests in Terrebonne (102,567 molecular and 11,052 antigen). That’s 248 more tests in Lafourche and 1,242 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.