LDH reports over 5,000 new cases in a two-day total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 230,602. That’s 5,058 more cases since Wednesday. 218,796 are confirmed; 11,806 are probable.

The state is reporting 41 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,391 deaths. 6,136 are confirmed; 255 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/23/20 is 192,488, which is 6,528 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,672 cases. There are 4,335 confirmed and 337 probable. They are reporting 139 deaths; 135 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12-18 is 5.60%, up 3.7% from the week prior, which was 5.40%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,455 cases. There are 4,261 confirmed and 194 probable. They are reporting 136 deaths; 131 are confirmed and 5 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12-18 is 5.2%, down 17.6% from the week prior, which was 6.3%. Total recovered is 3,764 as of 11/25/20.

Statewide, there are 1,074 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 125 are on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 3,469,174, which is 71,500 more tests than yesterday. There are 3,366,937 molecular tests and 102,237 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 63,377 tests in Lafourche (60,747 molecular and 2,630 antigen) and 60,800 tests in Terrebonne (59,185 molecular and 1,615 antigen). That’s 1,182 more tests in Lafourche and 1,150 more in Terrebonne since Wednesday.