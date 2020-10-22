LDH reports over 700 new cases today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 178,171. That’s 775 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 9 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,593 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/19/20 is 165,282. That’s 3,490 new presumed recovered since last week. The state is reporting 206 probable deaths and 3,733 probable cases as of 10/21/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,862 cases, 8 more than yesterday. They are reporting 126 deaths, same as Monday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8-14 is 5.1%, up 45.71% from the week prior, which was 3.5%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,841 cases, 9 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 123 deaths, same as the weekend. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8-14 is 4%, up 60% from the week prior, which was 2.5%.

Statewide, there are 598 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 64 are on ventilators. That’s 10 less patients than yesterday and 4 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,647,427, which is 19,756 more tests than yesterday.