LDH reports over 800 new cases for a second day

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 174,638. That’s 863 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,527 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/12/20 is 161,792. That’s 3,919 new presumed recovered since 9/28/20. The state is reporting 200 probable deaths and 3,088 probable cases as of 10/14/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,810 cases, 3 more than yesterday. They are reporting 124 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 is 3.5%, down 18.6% from the week prior, which was 4.3%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,779 cases, 10 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 122 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 is 2.5%, down 16.7% from the week prior, which was 3.0%.

Statewide, there are 557 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 60 are on ventilators. That’s 9 less patients than yesterday.

The total of tests reported today is 2,562,564, which is 19,645 more tests than yesterday.