LDH reports over 800 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 173,864. That’s 823 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 12 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,507 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/12/20 is 161,792. That’s 3,919 new presumed recovered since 9/28/20. The state is reporting 200 probable deaths and 3,088 probable cases as of 10/14/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,807 cases, 14 more than yesterday. They are reporting 123 deaths, same as Wednesday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 is 3.5%, down 18.6% from the week prior, which was 4.3%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,769 cases, 22 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 121 deaths, 2 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 is 2.5%, down 16.7% from the week prior, which was 3.0%.

Statewide, there are 566 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 16 are on ventilators. That’s 5 more patients than yesterday and 3 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,542,919, which is 26,284 more tests than yesterday.