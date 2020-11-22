LDH reports two-day total of 3,478 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 220,192. That’s 3,478 more cases since Friday. 210,124 are confirmed; 10,068 are probable.

The state is reporting 27 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,260 deaths. 6,015 are confirmed; 245 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/16/20 is 185,960, which is 9,853 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,507 cases. There are 4,226 confirmed and 281 probable. This is 52 more cases than Friday. They are reporting 136 deaths; 132 are confirmed and 4 are probable. That is 2 more than Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 5.40%, up 100% from the week prior, which was 2.7%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,343 cases. There are 4,166 confirmed and 168 probable. This is 31 more cases than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 134 deaths; 130 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 6.4%, up 178.30% from the week prior, which was 2.3%. Total recovered is 3,737.

Statewide, there are 972 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 105 are on ventilators. That’s 5 fewer patients than Friday, and 4 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 3,331,324, which is 45,241 more tests than Friday. There are 3,241,878 molecular tests and 89,446 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 61,228 tests in Lafourche (58,914 molecular and 2,314 antigen) and 59,058 tests in Terrebonne (57,648 molecular and 1,410 antigen). That’s 919 more tests in Lafourche and 832 more in Terrebonne since Friday.