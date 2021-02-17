LDH reports 605 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 421,018. That’s 605 more cases since Monday. 364,024 cases are confirmed; 56,994 are probable.

The state is reporting 66 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,391 deaths. 8,740 are confirmed; 651 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/15/21 is 396,834, which is 16,161 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 8,906 cases. There are 6,880 confirmed and 2,026 probable. That’s 45 new cases since last reported on Monday. They are reporting 193 deaths; 181 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4-10 is 5.8%, down 28.4% from the week prior, which was 8.1%. Incidence is 208.94.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,259 cases. There are 7,429 confirmed and 1,830 probable. That’s 18 more cases since last reported on Monday. They are reporting 192 deaths; 176 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4-10 is 6.2%, down 12.68% from the week prior, which was 7.1%. Incidence is 223.38.

Statewide, there are 849 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, the same as reported on Monday. 126 patients are on ventilators, 11 fewer than Monday.

The total of tests reported today is 5,728,132, which is 22,898 more tests than reported Monday. There are 5,310,098 molecular tests and 418,034 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 106,326 tests in Lafourche (92,997 molecular and 13,329 antigen) and 103,850 tests in Terrebonne (94,503 molecular and 9,347 antigen). That’s 165 more tests in Lafourche and 114 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.