LDH reports two-day totals from the weekend

LDH is reporting two-day totals for cases and tests today. The previously reported server issue has been corrected.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 412,989. That’s 1,184 more cases since yesterday. 357,995 are confirmed; 54,994 are probable.

The state is reporting 23 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,142 deaths. 8,541 are confirmed; 601 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/1/21 is 363,457, which is 19,136 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting, 8,655 cases. There are 6,733 confirmed and 1,922 probable. That’s 44 new cases since Friday. They are reporting 187 deaths; 175 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan. 21-Jan. 27 is 9.30%, down 8.82% from the week prior, which was 10.20%. Incidence is 468.84.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 8,993 cases. There are 7,272 confirmed and 1,721 probable. That’s 38 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 188 deaths; 174 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan.21-Jan. 27 is 10.60%, up 0.95% from the week prior, which was 10.50%. Incidence is 453.97.

Statewide, there are 1,144 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 149 are on ventilators. That’s 22 less patients since yesterday, and 6 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,535,459, which is 23,006 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,141,763 molecular tests and 393,696 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 102,346 tests in Lafourche (90,194 molecular and 12,152 antigen) and 100,382 tests in Terrebonne (91,688 molecular and 8,694 antigen). That’s 922 more tests in Lafourche and 793 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.