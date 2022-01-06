LDH: State sets new record for single-day number of cases

Since yesterday, 14,077 new cases have been reported to the state. This number unfortunately sets a record for single-day high of new cases.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares among those ages 18-29 (19%), 5-17 (17%) and ages 30-39 (17%).

Today LDH reports 1,412 COVID hospitalizations, 125 more than yesterday. 60 of those patients are on ventilators, 12 more than yesterday. 76% of those hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines.

Of these new cases reported since 1/4, 98.6% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.

LDH reports 12 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since yesterday. Louisiana has reported 15,038 cumulative total deaths due to COVID-19.

Terrebonne Parish reported an additional 379 new cases since yesterday. That brings the total to 22,548. The percent positivity rate was reported at 25.30% for the period from 12/23-12/29. That’s up from last week’s 9.3% report.

Lafourche Parish reported an additional 309 new cases since yesterday. That brings the total to 20,294. The percent positivity was reported at 20.50% for the period from 12/23-12/29. That’s up from last week’s 8.5% report.