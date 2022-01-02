LDH Testing and Vaccine Locations in Terrebonne for this week

The Louisiana Department of Health is offering Covid testing and vaccination sites in Terrebonne Parish this week.
Covid Testing (Rapid & PCR)
Houma Municipal Auditorium
Mon. Jan. 3
Tues. Jan 4
Thurs. Jan 6
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
No appointment needed.
Covid & Flu Vaccines
Marcel’s Supermarket
Tues. Jan. 4
12 – 5 p.m..
No out-of-pocket cost; No Appointment Necessary
Offering Pfizer for ages 5+; J&J for ages 18+; Moderna for ages 18+; Flu vaccine for age 6 month and up; Booster doses.
Covid Testing / Covid & Flu Vaccinations
Terrebonne Parish Public Health Unit, 600 Polk Street, Houma
Monday – Friday
8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
985-857-3601
(Appts. preferred, but walk-ups welcome)
No out-of-pocket cost
Offering Pfizer for ages 5+; J&J for ages 18+; Moderna for ages 18+; Flu vaccine for age 6 month and up; Booster doses.
PCR and Rapid testing available