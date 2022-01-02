LDH Testing and Vaccine Locations in Terrebonne for this week

The Louisiana Department of Health is offering Covid testing and vaccination sites in Terrebonne Parish this week.

Covid Testing (Rapid & PCR)

Houma Municipal Auditorium

Mon. Jan. 3

Tues. Jan 4

Thurs. Jan 6

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

No appointment needed.

Covid & Flu Vaccines

Marcel’s Supermarket

Tues. Jan. 4

12 – 5 p.m..

No out-of-pocket cost; No Appointment Necessary

Offering Pfizer for ages 5+; J&J for ages 18+; Moderna for ages 18+; Flu vaccine for age 6 month and up; Booster doses.

Covid Testing / Covid & Flu Vaccinations

Terrebonne Parish Public Health Unit, 600 Polk Street, Houma

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

985-857-3601

(Appts. preferred, but walk-ups welcome)

No out-of-pocket cost

Offering Pfizer for ages 5+; J&J for ages 18+; Moderna for ages 18+; Flu vaccine for age 6 month and up; Booster doses.

PCR and Rapid testing available