LDH Testing and Vaccine Locations in Terrebonne for this week

January 2, 2022
January 2, 2022

The Louisiana Department of Health is offering Covid testing and vaccination sites in Terrebonne Parish this week.

 

Covid Testing (Rapid & PCR)
Houma Municipal Auditorium
Mon. Jan. 3
Tues. Jan 4
Thurs. Jan 6
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
No appointment needed.



Covid & Flu Vaccines
Marcel’s Supermarket
Tues. Jan. 4
12 – 5 p.m..
No out-of-pocket cost; No Appointment Necessary
Offering Pfizer for ages 5+; J&J for ages 18+; Moderna for ages 18+; Flu vaccine for age 6 month and up; Booster doses.

 

 

Covid Testing / Covid & Flu Vaccinations
Terrebonne Parish Public Health Unit, 600 Polk Street, Houma
Monday – Friday
8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
985-857-3601
(Appts. preferred, but walk-ups welcome)
No out-of-pocket cost
Offering Pfizer for ages 5+; J&J for ages 18+; Moderna for ages 18+; Flu vaccine for age 6 month and up; Booster doses.
PCR and Rapid testing available

 

 



