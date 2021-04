The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Stopher Gymnasium on Nicholls State University’s campus (220 Acadia Drive, Thibodaux) on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The free Pfizer vaccination event is open to the public.

People ages 18 or older are asked to schedule an appointment online at CovidVaccine.LA.GOV, or here — or by calling the Louisiana Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774.

More information can be found HERE.