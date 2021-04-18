LDH to hold vaccination event in Houma on Monday

April 17, 2021
April 18, 2021

The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Terrebonne Parish Ministerial Alliance,1074 Main Street in Houma, on Monday, April 19, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.



Anyone age 18 or older is encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CovidVaccine.LA.GOV or by calling 1-800-228-9409 weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm.

Locals unable to make Monday’s event can schedule an appointment for another LDH vaccination event happening on Saturday, May 1,  at Residence Baptist Church, 2605 Isaac Street in Houma.


