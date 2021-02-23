LDH: Total Covid deaths in Louisiana rises over 9,500

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 426,048. That’s 1,393 more cases since yesterday. 367,040 cases are confirmed; 59,008 are probable.

The state is reporting 26 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,503 deaths. 8,834 are confirmed; 669 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/15/21 is 396,834, which is 16,161 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,053 cases. There are 6,941 confirmed and 2,055 probable. That’s 57 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 195 deaths; 183 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4-10 is 5.8%, down 28.4% from the week prior, which was 8.1%. Incidence is 208.94.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,422 cases. There are 7,525 confirmed and 1,897 probable. That’s 66 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 194 deaths; 178 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4-10 is 6.2%, down 12.68% from the week prior, which was 7.1%. Incidence is 223.38.

Statewide, there are 715 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 111 are on ventilators. That’s 25 less patients since yesterday, and 2 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,822,254, which is 27,066 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,387,159 molecular tests and 435,095 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 108,918 tests in Lafourche (94,914 molecular and 14,004 antigen) and 106,458 tests in Terrebonne (96,670 molecular and 9,788 antigen). That’s 534 more tests in Lafourche and 470 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.