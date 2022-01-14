LDH: Week draws to a close with record numbers reported

2,083 reinfections have been reported to the state since 1/13, and 39,918 total cases of reinfection have been reported to the state since the pandemic started. Reinfections are not yet included in case counts.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (22%), ages 18-29 (16%), and ages 30-39 (16%).

Today LDH reports 2,173 COVID hospitalizations, 92 more than yesterday. 132 of those patients are on ventilators, 3 more than yesterday. 74% of those hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines. This remains the highest number of hospitalizations since January 2021.