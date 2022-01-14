LDH: Week draws to a close with record numbers reported

Since yesterday, 14,158 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. This is out of 71,915 tests.
88,195 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state since last Friday, Jan. 7.
2,083 reinfections have been reported to the state since 1/13, and 39,918 total cases of reinfection have been reported to the state since the pandemic started. Reinfections are not yet included in case counts.
This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (22%), ages 18-29 (16%), and ages 30-39 (16%).
Today LDH reports 2,173 COVID hospitalizations, 92 more than yesterday. 132 of those patients are on ventilators, 3 more than yesterday. 74% of those hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines. This remains the highest number of hospitalizations since January 2021.
Of these new cases reported since 1/13, 94% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.
LDH reports 10 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since yesterday. Louisiana has reported 15,137 cumulative total deaths due to COVID-19.
LDH has not updated parish data on 1/10/2022. The most recent data is included below.
Terrebonne Parish reported an additional 298 new cases on 1/10. That brought the total to 23,565. The percent positivity rate was reported at 25.30% for the period from 12/23-12/29. That’s up from last week’s 9.3% report.
Lafourche Parish reported an additional 211 new cases on 1/10. That brought the total to 21,140. The percent positivity was reported at 20.50% for the period from 12/23-12/29. That’s up from last week’s 8.5% report.