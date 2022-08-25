LDI Takes Regulatory Action Against Mitchells for Public Adjuster Fraud

Investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud at the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) recently issued non-resident public adjuster Andrew Joseph Mitchell a cease-and-desist order and notice of summary suspension for intentionally and knowingly supplying false or fraudulent information to the LDI and for improperly withholding, misappropriating, or converting monies received while conducting insurance business.

On July 22, the LDI took action against Andrew Mitchell’s son, Kade Mitchell, and against Mitchell Adjusting International, LLC, for improperly withholding, misappropriating, or converting funds on two separate claims for a total of $267,441.43. After the LDI’s action in July, Andrew Mitchell sent emails to the LDI stating that payment was sent to policyholders for both claims. However, investigators found the checks in question had not been received, and that Mitchell Adjusting International’s bank account did not have sufficient funds to cover the amounts he claimed to be paying.

On August 18, fraud investigators took action against Kade Austen Mitchell and the agency by serving both with a revocation notice and a $50,000 fine. This action against Kade Mitchell follows action previously taken by the LDI. Details of the previous action can be found here.

“The actions by these two men to defraud insureds is especially egregious when folks are trying to get their homes, businesses, and lives back in order,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “The LDI will remain diligent in the investigation of fraud committed against Louisiana residents.”

Domiciled in Texas, Kade Mitchell was issued a non-resident public adjuster license in Louisiana on December 10, 2020, and is listed as the designated responsible party for Mitchell Adjusting International, LLC, which was licensed in Louisiana on September 21, 2020. Both licenses have been revoked. Andrew Mitchell was initially licensed by the LDI on May 7, 2020, as a non-resident public adjuster.

Individuals who believe they have witnessed or been a victim of insurance fraud are encouraged to report it to the LDI Office of Insurance Fraud by calling 225-342-4956 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov/reportfraud.

A copy of the August 16 cease-and-desist order and summary suspension against Andrew Mitchell is available here.

A copy of the August 18 notice of revocation and fine against Kade Mitchell is available here.