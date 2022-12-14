LDOE: Louisiana Scholarship Program Application Window Now Open for 2023-2024 School Year

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is now accepting Louisiana Scholarship Program (LSP) applications for the 2023-24 school year. Eligible families can receive scholarships for their children to attend participating nonpublic schools or high-performing public schools. Families have until January 27 to submit an online application for next school year.

The LSP provides scholarships to thousands of low-income families who would otherwise attend C, D, F, or T-rated public schools. The LDOE has helped invest several million additional dollars into this program over the last few years to provide more families with the opportunity to attend the school of their choice. The scholarship covers all tuition and fees.

“Families know what’s best for their child,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “This school choice program is one of the ways we keep families in the driver’s seat of their child’s education.”

To be eligible for a scholarship, students must have a family income that does not exceed 250% of the federal poverty line and must either be entering kindergarten or be enrolled in a public school with a C, D, F, or T letter grade during the year in which they apply.

For the 2023-24 school year, all parishes will complete one online application through the LDOE. The application is available online. For assistance completing the application, families can access the application guide or the family information session resources. All qualified applicants who apply during the application window have an equal chance of selection. No preference is given to applications based on when they were submitted during the application window.

Families can view a list online of nonpublic schools participating in the Louisiana Scholarship Program for 2023-24. For more information, please contact the LDOE Office of School Choice at studentscholarships@la.gov.

In the 2022-23 school year, nearly 6,000 students are attending approximately 136 nonpublic schools of their choice.

The Louisiana Legislature allocates funding for the Scholarship program. Participating schools receive a per-student award equal to the school’s tuition, student fees, and associated state testing costs up to the amount allocated per-student to the local school system in which the student resides.