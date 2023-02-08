LDOE seeking nominations for 2023 Outstanding School Support Employees Award

The Louisiana Department of Education is seeking nominations for the 2023 Outstanding School Support Employees Award. “Support employees are the backbone of our schools. Louisiana is proud to celebrate some of the state’s most exceptional school support staff through the Outstanding School Support Employee Award program,” reads a statement from LDOE.

If you or someone you know is an exceptional teacher aid, paraprofessional, school bus driver, food service worker, clerical worker, custodial/maintenance worker, or any other school support employee, nominate them for the Outstanding School Support Award. The deadline to submit nominations is February 14, 2023, here.