LDOH to host vaccination event for Terrebonne Parish

The Louisiana Department of Health will host a Vaccination Event on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 from 8:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Health System in Houma. A vaccination event will be held in Thibodaux as well.

Attendees will be able to receive their flu, COVID-19, and Mpox vaccinations at no cost, as well as free skin cancer screenings. For women ages 35-64, the WISEWOMAN Program will be offering additional free heart-health screenings, $50 food card vouchers, gym memberships, and more.

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. If you have one, please bring your medical insurance card (private, Medicaid or Medicare), and wear either a short-sleeve or loose-fitting long-sleeve shirt.