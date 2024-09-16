LDR provides state tax relief to Louisiana residents following Hurricane Francine

The Louisiana Department of Revenue is granting automatic filing and payment extensions to individual and business taxpayers affected by Hurricane Francine.

The extensions are available to taxpayers whose homes, principal places of business, critical tax records or paid tax preparers are located in federally declared disaster areas following Hurricane Francine, which includes all 64 Louisiana parishes.

Returns and payments eligible for these extensions include the following Louisiana state taxes due on or after September 11, 2024:

Corporation franchise

Corporation income

Estimated income

Excise

Individual, fiduciary and partnership income

Sales

Severance

Withholding

Taxpayers do not need to request these extensions. LDR will apply them automatically to the tax accounts of eligible taxpayers. Eligibility is based on the taxpayer’s address on file with the department. If a taxpayer’s location address is not within Louisiana, the taxpayer may still be eligible for interest and penalty relief even though an automatic extension did not apply.

For more information, including the extended due dates for each tax type, click here.