LDWF agents cite six for August shrimping violations in Terrebonne

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited six people for alleged commercial shrimping violations in August in Terrebonne Parish.

On Aug. 4, agents cited Travis P. Guy, 39, of Montegut, for skimming for shrimp during a closed season in Lake Pelto. Agents seized 100 pounds of shrimp.

On Aug. 7, agents cited Nat P. Alario, 52, of Cutoff, for trawling for shrimp during a closed season in Lake Pelto. Agents seized 10 pounds of shrimp.

On Aug. 9 at 5 p.m., agents cited Gage Lacoste, 25, of Theriot, and Cledis J. Dehart, 70, of Theriot, for skimming for shrimp during a closed season in Dog Lake. Agents seized 30 pounds of shrimp.

Also on Aug. 9 at 12:30 p.m., agents cited Archie P. Tate, 79, of Bogalusa, and Joseph C. Menard, 49, of Columbus, Miss., for skimming for shrimp during a closed season in Terrebonne Bay. Agents seized 15 pounds of shrimp.

The inshore shrimp season for these areas opened at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Trawling or skimming for shrimp during a closed shrimping season brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Guy may also face civil restitution totaling $257.

In addition, for the first conviction of shrimping during the closed season, the court may revoke or suspend the violator’s trawl, skimmer, or butterfly gear licenses for one year from the date of the conviction. During such revocation or suspension, the violator may be present on a vessel harvesting or possessing shrimp or possessing a trawl, skimmer, or butterfly net only if the vessel is equipped with and employs an operating vessel monitoring system, which is accessible to LDWF. The violator may also have to perform 40 hours of community service.

Agents participating in the cases are Lt. Davis Madere, Sgt. Michael Garrity, Sgt. Ryan Breaux, Corporal Norman Deroche, Corporal Brett Nabors, Senior Agent Richard Bean, Senior Agent Jonathan Boudreaux, and Agent Jacob Stelly.