The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will offer new or renewal commercial fishing licenses and boat registration transactions at the following locations:

Bourg Office

468 Texas Gulf Rd.

Bourg

Dec. 12 – Dec. 14

9am – 3:30pm

New Orleans Office

2045 Lakeshore Drive Suite 438

New Orleans

Nov. 29 – Dec. 1

8am – 3:30pm

Lake Charles Office **NEW LOCATION**

1025 Tom Watson Rd.

Lake Charles

Dec. 5 & 6

9am – 3:30pm

Lafayette Office

200 Dulles Drive

Lafayette

Dec. 7 & 8

9 am – 3:30 pm

Acceptable forms of payment will include personal checks, cashier’s checks, money orders, and cash. To avoid processing delays, customers purchasing licenses are asked to bring their license renewal notices with them.

First-time applicants can apply by mail or in person. When applying in person you must provide the following:

Resident applicants must provide proof of residency such as a Louisiana driver’s license, (held continuously for 12 months) voter’s registration, vehicle registration and state income tax.

Non-resident applicants must provide proof of residency from their domiciliary state, such as a driver’s license, voter’s registration, vehicle registration and state income tax.

Applicants applying for a license in a business name must provide documentation showing proof of valid federal tax ID# assigned to the business name and proof of authorized signature, or an occupational license will be required.

For commercial license inquiries, contact (225) 765-2898.