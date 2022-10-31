The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will offer new or renewal commercial fishing licenses and boat registration transactions at the following locations:
Bourg Office
468 Texas Gulf Rd.
Bourg
Dec. 12 – Dec. 14
9am – 3:30pm
New Orleans Office
2045 Lakeshore Drive Suite 438
New Orleans
Nov. 29 – Dec. 1
8am – 3:30pm
Lake Charles Office **NEW LOCATION**
1025 Tom Watson Rd.
Lake Charles
Dec. 5 & 6
9am – 3:30pm
Lafayette Office
200 Dulles Drive
Lafayette
Dec. 7 & 8
9 am – 3:30 pm
Acceptable forms of payment will include personal checks, cashier’s checks, money orders, and cash. To avoid processing delays, customers purchasing licenses are asked to bring their license renewal notices with them.
First-time applicants can apply by mail or in person. When applying in person you must provide the following:
For commercial license inquiries, contact (225) 765-2898.