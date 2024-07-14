LDWF Announces Funding Availability for Large-Scale Alternative Oyster Culture Projects

Utilizing funding provided by the Louisiana Legislature through the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is announcing funding availability for large-scale Alternative Oyster Culture (AOC) projects in Louisiana. This grant program is focused on providing economic assistance to projects that have the ability to produce at least two million oysters per year utilizing off-bottom oyster production techniques.

Funding may be available to any public or private entity interested in developing an AOC project on land or in territorial waters through a competitive grant process. Projects to be considered for funded under the program may include hatcheries, nurseries, or grow out facilities.

LDWF will conduct an evaluation process to identify the most advantageous and financially efficient projects. If a project is selected, the applicant will be responsible for obtaining all required permits and executing a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) with LDWF. The selected applicant(s) will be reimbursed only for eligible expenses under this program. Project-related costs incurred prior to the execution of the CEA are not eligible for reimbursement.

Applications will be accepted via email or hardcopy through August 31, 2024. You can obtain an application packet here or by emailing Patrick Banks at pbanks@wlf.la.gov.

For further information regarding program details, please contact Patrick Banks at 225-765-2370 or pbanks@wlf.la.gov.