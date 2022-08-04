LDWF Announces Opening Dates for the Fall Inshore Shrimp Season

Today, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season based on information provided by biologists from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), input from the Louisiana Shrimp Task Force, and public comments.

Season openings are as follows:

From the Mississippi/Louisiana state line westward to the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River to open at 6:00 a.m. August 8, 2022, except for the area as described below, which will open at 6:00 a.m. August 15, 2022: From a point at the intersection of the eastern shore of the MRGO and the Shell Beach Cut at 29 degrees 51 minutes 29.40seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 40 minutes 37.99 seconds west longitude; thence northerly to a point where Shell Beach Cut and the south shore of Lake Borgne intersect (29 degrees 52 minutes 00.35 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 40 minutes 25.33 seconds west longitude); thence easterly and northerly following the southern shore of Lake Borgne and the western shore of the Biloxi Marsh to Pointe Aux Marchettes (29 degrees 59 minutes 26.87 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 34 minutes 44.91 seconds west longitude); thence northeasterly to Malheureax Point (30 degrees 04 minutes 40.57 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 28 minutes 46.59 seconds west longitude); thence southeasterly to a point on the western shore of Three-Mile Pass (30 degrees 03 minutes 00.00 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 22 minutes 23.00 seconds west longitude); thence northeasterly to a point on Isle Au Pitre (30 degrees 09 minutes 20.50 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 11 minutes 15.50 seconds west longitude), which is a point on the double–rig line as described in R.S. 56:495.1(A)2; thence southerly following the double rig line to where it intersects with the MRGO (29 degrees 40 minutes 40.11 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 23 minutes 07.71 seconds west longitude); thence northwesterly along the eastern shore of the MRGO to the point of origin.

From the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River westward to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red Channel Buoy Line to open at 6:00 p.m. August 8, 2022.

From the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red Channel Buoy Line westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line to open at 6:00 a.m. August 8, 2022, except for the area as described below, which will open at 6:00 a.m. August 15, 2022: From a point on the shrimp inside/outside line and the western shore of the Mermentau River at 29 degrees 43 minutes 46.14 seconds north latitude, 93 degrees 00 minutes 40.50 seconds west longitude; thence northerly following the western shore of the Mermentau River to is intersection with Catfish Locks 29 degrees 51 minutes 47.31 seconds north latitude, 92 degrees 50 minutes 57.25 seconds west longitude; thence southeasterly following Catfish Locks to its intersection with the eastern shore of the Mermentau River (29 degrees 51 minutes 44.20 seconds north latitude, 92 degrees 50 minutes 52.98 seconds west longitude); thence southerly following the eastern shore of the Mermentau River to the point where it intersects the shrimp inside/outside line (29 degrees 43 minutes 46.33 seconds north latitude, 93 degrees 00 minutes 31.71 seconds west longitude); thence westerly along the shrimp inside/outside line to the point of origin.



LDWF biologists have monitored hydrological parameters and conducted trawl samples throughout the state’s estuarine and nearshore waters to develop recommendations for the opening of the fall shrimp season. These results were used to calculate a date when white shrimp will reach marketable size.

The Commission granted authority to the Secretary of the Department to delay or advance these opening dates and to close any portion of Louisiana inside waters to protect small, juvenile white shrimp if biological and technical data indicate the need to do so, or if enforcement problems develop. The Commission also granted authority to the Secretary to close shrimping in all or portions of state outside waters if significant numbers of small, sublegal size white shrimp are found in biological samples, and authority to reopen any area closed to shrimping when the closure is no longer necessary. Notice of any opening, delay or closing of a season by the Secretary will be made public at least 72 hours prior to such action.

Tow Time Regulations Reminder

Federal Turtle Excluder Device (TED) regulations require skimmer net fishermen with vessels less than 40 feet in length to limit tow times. Maximum tow times are 55 minutes from April 1 to October 31 and increase to 75 minutes from November 1 to March 31.

White Shrimp Count Remainder

R.S. 56:498 provides that the possession count on saltwater white shrimp for each cargo lot shall average no more than 100 (whole specimens) per pound except during the time period from October 15 through the third Monday in December.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle 337-491-2575 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.